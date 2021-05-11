Bruce Everett's commentary piece on climate modeling strikes me as a fossil fuel industry dodge. He criticizes climate modeling as inaccurate and projected too far into the future to be reliable.
I call attention to a study by University of California Berkeley researchers who conducted a systematic evaluation of the performance of past climate models. The team compared increasingly sophisticated model projections of global average temperature developed between 1970 and 2007, including some originally developed by NASA, with actual changes in global temperature observed through the end of 2017. The findings were the majority of the models tracked quite well with recorded temperatures.
Scientists have generally been conservative with their estimates of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases' effects on glacial melting, permafrost melting, wildfires, drought and a host of other spin-off problems related to the burning of fossil fuels. Petroleum-based living is an uncontrolled experiment, like sitting on a huge homemade rocket and hoping it gets you to the moon.
We have enough evidence now to say with confidence: 1) greenhouse gases emitted from human activities are responsible for an unprecedented rapid rise in global temperature, and 2) this rapid rise will only get worse, as will the spinoff effects from it in the decades to come, and 3) we have the technological know-how and resources to live sustainably, if only we'd try, and 4) transitioning to living sustainably would create jobs and preserve quality of life for all of Earth's inhabitants.
Dave Coppock
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.