California environmentalists are calling for a shutdown of all coal, gas and nuclear power plants and want to rely solely on renewables, wind and solar. The Biden administration and liberal states like Vermont emulate California policies and the press is complicit with this planet-savings ruse.
Renewables are intermittent without any battery storage capacity to prevent blackouts. Environmentalists accept blackouts knowing air conditioning/heat interruptions, hospital equipment, manufacturing stoppages, etc., will be affected. The Los Angeles Times also reported large scale solar farms will destroy wildlife habitat and consumers will pay more for efficient ranges, water heaters and expensive rooftop panels. They believe it is all for the greater good to save our planet.
China’s energy policy has a different focus. They import more gas and oil than any country in the world, open a new coal plant every week, have increased coal mining and are now drilling 5 miles into the Earth to extract oil and gas.
They do not accept Biden’s climate crisis panic and reject energy czar John Kerry’s plea to save the planet.
Contrast China’s approach to the U.S. climate saving agendas. Either Biden/eco-minded states are crazy or they have an agenda to destroy our economy to gain more control? The Chinese by contrast are pushing for world dominance by growing their economy and spreading their culture. This climate idiocy to save the planet by our government for the greater good will result in our loss of freedom, liberty and confidence in our government.