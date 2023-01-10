Instead of spending all this money on solar panels and electric cars country-wide, the general populace may be better served in choosing a small town/village and putting all the eggs in one basket as a pilot study. it would have to be for a decade and all federal money. This money would furnish a complete lifestyle changeover from all areas: heat, lighting, transportation, delivery and generation of power.
The time it takes to do these tasks would be quantified, as well as power outages during cold weather. The shelter these inhabitants go to as well as the heating means used and the outside air quality would be monitored. The reemploying of those in the fossil fuel industry would be monitored for pay, working conditions and adaptability. Also, the precipitation would be monitored as well as the temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.