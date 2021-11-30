Between documentaries i have viewed, internet info and reading, it seems as though many centuries ago, there was a warming period in the Earth's history with extremely high temperatures from carbon dioxide emissions from volcanoes, that resulted in fern plants growing as big as palm trees followed by an ice age.
Although we, the human race, may be speeding up this warming trend, I do not believe we can take full credit for the natural warming and cooling trends that have been going on for thousands of years, way before the Industrial Revolution even started.
So, even if we cut emissions even more, the Mother Earth temperature cycle will continue to occur. Maybe we are terrified not of global warming but global cooling that immediately follows and would more likely result in global starvation as the last time I checked, we need summer conditions to grow food to feed all of us.
Also, if we plundered the Earth in America and its resources for over 150 years and attained our wealth, what motivation is there for third world countries to jump on board with this climate change movement and not experience the good life first?
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
