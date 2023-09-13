We must not become complacent about climate change. There is now ample evidence the Earth is warming and this is caused by our continued use of fossil fuels. We can see the effects of climate change when we read about floods and droughts and wildfires and destruction of ecosystems.
But just giving out more information about the science is not enough. This does little to change behavior and we must do so. Issues of cost and convenience are huge hurdles, but if we don't act to reduce fossil fuel consumption now then it may become too late. We in Vermont need to do our part.