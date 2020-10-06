We in Vermont have been encouraged to take precautions for our protection against COVID-19, and we seem to be largely heeding the advice of epidemic experts. With a bit more time on our hands because of reduced social interaction, many of us could spend some of that time studying another crisis, one that almost didn't make the agenda of Tuesday's presidential "debate."
Climate change may have been the agent that spawned COVID-19, and it certainly is causing catastrophes like the flooding of lowlands from Arctic ice melt and the seemingly uncontrollable wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington, among other states. The national and international print media seem to mostly relegate climate change to the back pages or, in the case of most TV networks, to non "breaking" news status, except for initial reporting of events that cause loss of human life or property. The widespread loss of creatures and plants often gets sparse notice. The latest Scientific American includes a heartbreaking account of rescue efforts following Australia's recent wildfire devastation, and last month's Science lead article about the destruction of many species during both the Australian and California fires. I would highly recommend these assessments, along with an insightful 2001 account of coastland flooding titled "Holding Back the Sea," by Christopher Hallowell, or Sir David Attenborough's BBC series, "Planet Earth," on YouTube, to all who are able to access and read or view them, preferably before filling in their absentee ballots.
Remember, too, Gov. Scott just vetoed a bill increasing Vermont's commitment to fighting climate change and, of course, President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Accords and has since tried every possible means to overturn environmental protections.
Joseph Whelan
Montpelier
