I am an elder born in 1934 who clearly recalls World War II and the Cold War, but whose major concern recently has been the threatening climate crisis. Two thoughts and one overall feeling are almost overwhelming me as I watch the unfolding of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine and read the latest IPCC Report on the Climate Crisis.
First, when facing a crisis, all people, except the impoverished, should be willing to sacrifice to confront the crisis. I am deeply upset that in both crises too few people, especially our leaders, are willing to sacrifice or call for sacrifice to combat the Ukraine and climate crises, whether accepting high prices for oil or limitations on nonessential consumption resulting from smart, stringent sanctions.
Second, past, present and future wars have been, are or will be, disastrous for humanity's future existence because war causes carbon emissions to rapidly increase. Starting wars today and in the future must be punished. Heavy, effective sanctions and punishments for war and Earth-damaging crimes must be implemented,
The New York Times reports the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the current peace talks, Svitlana Krakovska, stated, “Human-induced climate change and the war on Ukraine have the same roots: fossil fuels and our dependence on them. We will not surrender in Ukraine. And we hope the world will not surrender in building a climate-resilient future.” I feel that sentiment exactly.
Harris Webster
Montpelier
