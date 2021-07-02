With Vermont becoming the first state to partially vaccinate at least 80% of its eligible population, things are slowly but surely getting better here.
However, we must not forget how difficult it has been for many in our state during the past year. Providing Vermonters with the requisite support to get back on their feet will be critical in our journey toward recovery.
As we look for ways to provide job opportunities and stimulate economic growth, we should give thought to investing in green infrastructure. As President Biden has made clear, the future will be climate-oriented. In Vermont, we have long been proud of our state’s natural beauty and resources. But to protect it, we will need to upgrade our energy grid and outfit it for the 21st century.
By generating energy that produces no emissions from fossil fuels and reduces air pollution, clean energy does much less harm to our environment than oil and gas. It derives its power from sources like hydro and wind, allowing us to harness natural elements to power our communities.
Most importantly, clean energy initiatives foster economic development in the communities where they are built, providing thousands of jobs across different industries. This influx of workers also brings about increased cash flow in local economies which can help Vermont’s small businesses regain revenue.
From protecting our environment to providing the critical economic spark that many Vermonters need, clean energy initiatives are certainly worth investing in.
Kevin Ellis
East Montpelier
