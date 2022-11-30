Thank you for publishing commentaries from Joe Benning (Bringing the Party Together) and Jeffrey Reel (The Nature of Hunger) in The Times Argus weekender after Thanksgiving.
Both are examples of clear thinking. Benning and Reel remind us of how important clarity of language is in defining and achieving goals, whether in the election arena or in the ongoing task of satisfying hunger in the face of food inequality.
