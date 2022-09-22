I happened across some online comments to a brief letter I submitted called “The sky isn’t falling” published by The Times Argus.
A reader misconstrued my opening sentence as meaning I believed critical race theory to be a myth; the point I was trying to make was the current campaign to generate fear and confusion through misinformation about Article 22 reminded me of the same tactic used to perpetuate the myth CRT — a graduate-level college course — was being taught to elementary and high school students in our public schools. In that case, school boards across Vermont and America came under relentless attack, meeting after meeting, of baseless accusations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.