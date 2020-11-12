For the last year and a half, residents of Clarendon Avenue and its side streets have been living in a construction zone with all the expected noise, dust, road blocks and inconvenience. That work is over, and the improvements and finished product are both welcome and well done.
While we may never know the ins and outs of planning, funding and problems behind the improvements, what we do know is the crew that has labored away steadily and brought the work to completion have all been extremely professional, hard working, diligent and persistent. They are also flexible, multiskilled and easily switched roles, machines and jobs.
The crew frequently answered questions, explained their work and stayed on task when challenged by weather, equipment failure or planning decisions.
The residents of Clarendon Ave and adjacent streets wish to thank the following crew members and others whose names we may have missed: Dan Beede, Nick Blodgett, Mark Breer, Edgar Byrd, Denny Hebert, Jimmy Hebert, Larry Hebert, Ken Hyslop, Donald Martel and Mike Papineau.
Tino O’Brien
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.