Vermont civics teachers are essential for our future.

As America celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8-12, we should acknowledge the vital work of Vermont civics teachers. If we hope to build a more civil, less divided country, civics teachers have an important role to play.

reene722
reene722

I agree with you entirely. The problem with that is most teachers are liberals and they want to instill their values and opinions only and they don’t teach both sides or allow diversified opinions.

Mike from Worcester
Mike from Worcester

Teaching CIVICS is teaching about how our government functions, about citizens duties, obligations and rights. You and yours have driven teachers away. Your peeps harass, threaten teachers, their families. Just as honest election workers had to hide, have PTSD and fear for their families. You lie about dividing the country but use "sides". Sad.

