The last time Rutland City considered a “road diet” for Woodstock Avenue, I was commissioner of public works and, as such, got to participate in the decision.
Before the temporary trial of the three-lane configuration, I was skeptical of the idea. During the trial, I became more supportive as the design appeared to work.
In the end, I opposed the change for three reasons: First, most Woodstock Avenue businesses were against it. Second, traffic engineers told me that when skiers streamed down the mountain headed west, the Deer Street intersection would back up; at a minimum the four-lane configuration should be retained between Deer Street and Main Street. And finally, the same engineers told me the change was a trade-off between reducing a large number of fender-benders and increasing the number of fatal accidents.
When I witnessed a father pushing a baby stroller down the bicycle lane, that was enough for me.
Given what we learned, I concluded that Woodstock Avenue was a bad choice, but the road diet might work pretty well on North Main Street. I guess we will now find out.