I'm not sure I have ever seen a more blatant example of backward planning than this Montpelier city project known by many names (let's call it the Country Club Road project) which has incurred an “irrationally exuberant” $3 million payout, followed up by tens of thousands of dollars in consultant fees and staff time (I want to know what the actual cost is so far) and which has, up to this point, produced three expensive fantasy development plans (another form of spit-balling, if not “monumental pretense” in the words of a colleague), one of which was chosen by a survey of Montpelier taxpayers in a process somewhat akin to the ring-toss bottle carnival game. By the way, how many actual people filled out the survey, and is this any way to effectively develop anything?
I appreciate all the hesitancy shown by members of the City Council at its meeting on June 25, but I wish the council had followed Councilor Heney’s caution at the May 10 meeting to put a big pause on all this until we could engage some engineering work to figure out what can actually be done at the site. Most critically, might this have been important to do before anything else?
