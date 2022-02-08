As reported by David Delcore (MacKenzie floats City Hall makeover, published Feb. 2), a recent city council meeting included an update from staff regarding modifications to City Hall. Many thanks to Councilor Hemmerick for asking important clarifying questions and encouraging a responsible planning process for this project that includes input from critical stakeholders and qualified professionals.
From the discussion at city council, it is clear the initial project (which received a budget of $100,000) has grown to possibly include modifications to the whole building for staff rearrangement, accessibility, finishes and building systems. This project expansion is likely much needed, but will result in a much larger financial commitment. Therefore, it should be reflective of an inclusive design and visioning process to set priorities such as energy performance and accessibility.
I am eager for our city manager to prepare a detailed plan for defining and scoping the project, including an existing conditions survey and energy audits by qualified professionals, stakeholder input including from the city's energy and accessibility committees, schematic design with a design professional and a project committee of local experts, and an understanding and approval for the magnitude of cost. Our City Hall is a wonderful building and resource — let’s make sure we’re putting the due diligence in now to ensure it continues to meet our city’s needs for a long time to come.
Amber Collett
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.