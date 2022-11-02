I'm sitting here in my 62° house, bundled in layers, reading about the city of Montpelier's potential 18% increase in the budget.
Now is not the time to increase our taxes. Most of us on small, fixed incomes are terrified we will not be able to heat our homes or put food on our table.
