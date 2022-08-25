In response to Genie Rayner's lovely thought regarding the pope ending Russia's war on Ukraine, I would remind her of what Joe Stalin said when advised of a statement by the then-pope: "How many battalions does the pope have?"

Stephen Cijka seems to think holding Teflon Don accountable for tax evasion, incitement of insurrection and stealing sensitive government documents (among other crimes) is a sign of the weakness of those of us who believe no one is above the law.

