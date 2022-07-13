In her Weekender opinion essay, Wendy Wilton uses some anecdotal examples to criticize what she calls "government" schools. Fair enough, and I, along with Peter Berger, also find fault in our public schools.
But private schools are not the answer. In some cases, where a town has no high school and the nearest school is a private school, it makes sense to tuition a student there.
But when it comes to religious schools, we run up against that pesky First Amendment, with its wall of separation between church and state. I am not an enemy of religion, some of my best friends are religious. I am not religious, so I don't want my tax dollars used to support schools that teach magical thinking. Given that the Supreme Court, in its pursuit of an evangelical agenda, has mandated that religious schools be included in voucher programs such as ours here in Vermont, I, and many non-religious people I know, insist we maintain the separation of state and church and not allow tax dollars to in any way support religious education.
And while we are at it, lets mandate that churches start paying property taxes.
Charles Pregger-Roman
Fair Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.