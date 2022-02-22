Pope Francis, in his continuing efforts to reform the Catholic Church, has called on dioceses worldwide to conduct listening events and invite everyone, including non-believers, to participate. Bishop Christopher J. Coyne of the Diocese of Burlington, which includes all of Vermont, has asked parishes statewide to organize opportunities for people to come together to speak respectfully and listen deeply.
St. Augustine Parish in Montpelier has been conducting these “synodal consultations” during the past four weeks with the use of the Zoom meeting platform. We are now turning to the larger community and invite everyone who wants to help discern the role of the church and how to best carry out its mission in the 21st century.
As the pandemic continues to loosen its grip on Vermont, we will have a consultation in the St. Augustine Parish Hall in the church basement. We will following COVID protocols: masking, social distancing, disinfecting hands.
The consultation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Synodality means “journeying together.” It is not just an event or program, it is a way of being church. The synod’s goal is not to discuss all of the church issues, but rather to discuss how the church listens to, and can listen better to, all her people, and how the church can draw together the voices of all into her prayer, her mission and her decision-making process on every level.
This is a historic moment and opportunity. Some have said it is the most important event for the church since the Second Vatican Council (1962-65).
If you are interested in participating, call me at (802) 522-2376 or email jgainza@vtlink.net. Or leave a message at the rectory (802) 223-5285.
Joseph Gainza
Marshfield
