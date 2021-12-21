’Twas the day before Christmas, and I sat in the mall,
many people were stirring, some short and some tall.
The sale signs were hanging all over each store,
so many bargains, who could ask for more?
The children were nestled quite lost in the throng,
while they hoped that Santa would soon come along.
Now mothers and fathers and relatives galore,
there was not an inch to spare on the floor.
I looked at my purchases, then back to the crowd,
have we, as adults, let this be allowed?
Is it "presents" or "presence" that we've come to know?
Is the meaning of Christmas all about show?
Where's the real focus of gifts that we bear?
Is this what we've done, to show that we care?
Are we measuring meanings and keeping score
of the number of gifts, like "I got you more"?
But it's not about presents, decorations or trees,
it is about "presence" that we can't see.
It is about treating each other year through,
as we want to be treated, "The Golden Rule."
It is about memories that make us glow,
it is about caring and it is about show;
but not of the gifts, but our blessings abound,
dear God, your miracles are all around.
I rose from my seat and started to leave,
when I felt a small tug on the edge of my sleeve.
This sweet little girl, miniature in size,
said "Merry Christmas;" tears rolled from my eyes.
Not that it what I say that means so much,
just a kind word, or a special touch.
Make your own memories, hold loved ones dear,
Not just at Christmas, but throughout the year.
I'm sending this poem in hopes that you may
understand what I'm saying about this day.
It is about Jesus, not tangible things,
thank you, dear God, for everything.
Carol Pratico-Bride
Barre
