A recent On Faith column “Vaccination and religion” (Feb. 26) highlights important considerations in balancing religious expression with public safety and health. The introduction, however, incorrectly asserts that not only is my faith, Christian Science, engaged in “ongoing arguments with modern medicine” but by virtue of our inclusion, also suggests we are against public health measures.
Christian Scientists humbly and lovingly respect the many sincere, hard-working people in the medical field around the world who do so much to comfort and care for others. And in a similar spirit of love for our neighbors and communities, we share a concern for public health and safety and remain mindful of the responsibility all citizens have to respect the rights of others and adhere to regulations. We are not actually “against” vaccines, nor are we “against” medical professionals. This Golden Rule ethic of caring for others does not compromise nor limit the inspiration, health and well-being we experience as we strive to emulate the healing example of Jesus Christ, which is at the heart of our faith.
Most Christian Scientists choose to rely on the spiritual system of healing seen in the Gospels Jesus taught and demonstrated because they have found it to be reliable and effective in their lives and families, often over several generations. But it is also important to note that church members are free to make their own choices on all life decisions, including those relating to vaccination. I know members who have been vaccinated and those who have not. Each individual’s experience and growing relationship with God helps support their own faith, life decisions and sincere religious practice.
Christian Scientists strive to approach these matters with a measure of humble prayer along with an intensified commitment to praying for humanity’s welfare and progress.
Christine Henderson
Woodstock
