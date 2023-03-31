Presumably, Sheri Slack (Commentary, March 25-26) self-identifies as a Christian. Others might call her a member of a heretical sect estranged from true Christian teaching, and the definition would be as valid as her use of the term "biological male." Many groups try to use faith as a way to set themselves apart and claim a special "chosen" status, but Christianity as a whole is far more inclusive than their vanity.
Stephen Belcher
