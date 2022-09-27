Just a few remarks on John Klimenok Jr.'s commentary published in Sept. 22 in The Times Argus titled “Religions and violence.”
What I have observed is people who feel passionately about a subject tend to give their own meaning to some words. Let's look at two definitions. Religion is defined by the American Heritage Dictionary as an organized system of beliefs and rituals centering on a supernatural being. Belief is defined as trust and confidence.
He states “There were many wars caused solely by religion and religious beliefs.” He then goes on for many lines listing harmful incidents caused by Christian churches. I don't dispute some of the incidents listed.
I can't comment on all belief systems because I don't know enough about them but I can comment on the Christian religion. What did Jesus teach about relations between peoples? In Luke 10, scripture says we should love our neighbor as ourselves. Jesus goes on to expand the definition of neighbor in the parable of the Good Samaritan. He goes so far as to say we should love our enemies, see Matthew 5:44. If we followed his teaching, there would be no wars. The Christian belief system is not the problem for the many wars and problems we hear about or read about. People cause wars and the problems we face today. The problem we have is too few of us follow Jesus' teachings.
