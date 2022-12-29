I am responding to Walt Amses' commentary titled “Christmas fantasies old and new."
After reading Walt's ramblings about what he does not believe about Christmas, I assume he does not believe anything about Christmas. For him, it is all lies or fantasies. Walt does tend to be negative in his commentaries.
There are estimated to be about 7.5 billion people on our planet and about 2.5 billion Christians. The 1st-century historian, Josephus, mentioned Jesus in his writings. Therefore, there is evidence for the existence of Jesus outside of the Gospel.
Christians believe Jesus is the son of God who suffered and died that we may be saved. This is good news, and we celebrate this good news by remembering his birth on Christmas Day. It is up to each individual to believe or not believe. If I believe, and Jesus is the son of God, I will be rewarded. I would rather believe. In addition, if we all followed his teachings, this would be a much better world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.