I join with everyone across the state in thanking Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, for their remarkable service to Vermont, but I think their behind the scenes maneuvering to get Lt. Gov. Molly Gray in a position to move to D.C. and represent our state is based on the same generational fear that is currently holding this state back from reaching its full potential.
Gray does a fine job at campaigning and photo-ops but she has zero accomplishments to her name — absolutely nothing to commend her — in terms of being an actual legislator. The position of U.S. House Representative from Vermont is a legislative position.
Should we really give our highest offices away to the friends of people in power without asking them to earn it just because they were born on an idyllic dairy farm, are a “fresh face” and are “cute like a little puppy?” I’ve heard firsthand some disturbing things throughout my year of conversations in and out of the State House and it’s crystal clear to me that Molly Gray has been handed her political opportunities by players who think they can control her, maintaining their power in doing so.
Sens. Becca Balint and Kesha Ram-Hinsdale are both excellent choices for Congress. Vote after vote, they have both shown their legislative nuance, intelligence and grit in the making of our laws.
If we’re going to pick a woman to send to D.C., let’s pick an accomplished, independent legislator whose record proves she can stand on her own two feet.
Mary Alice Proffitt
Calais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.