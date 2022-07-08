Phil Scott and his freely chosen GOP/VTGOP have a very twisted and violent view of what your children's tomorrow should look like.
Follow their liars' logic: The GOP-appointed Supreme Court majority has ruled our national Constitution's Second Amendment is about "self-defense." We as a society cannot engage in "self-defense" by engaging in serious and effective gun control. Therefore, our only option forward, according to the Republican Party and SCOTUS, is by us purchasing guns and engaging in street-level shootouts.
That isn't hyperbole. That isn't slippery-slope logic. That isn't simply my opinion. That is fact.
Phil Scott and his political party will squander huge amounts of our time, energy and money in pursuit of their vision of a heavily armed, violent society. That's their vision for your kids' future.
Rama Schneider
Williamstown
