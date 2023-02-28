How do gun manufacturers follow up after a 6-year-old shot his teacher at school? By advertising real guns for kids, like the JR-15 .22 Long Rifle made by Wee1 Tactical, that "looks, feels and operates just like Mom and Dad's gun." Only in America — where gun violence has become the number-one cause of death for children and teens.
In fact, in Las Vegas, at the SHOT Show — one of the gun industry’s biggest annual events — the National Shooting Sports Foundation called young people "obvious 'low-hanging fruit' in recruitment" and a "large relatively untapped market."
