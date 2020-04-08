During this extraordinary time, innovative and unusual measures could save time and reduce stress for overwhelmed state government workers and folks filing claims. Would it be more efficient if employers were to send a list of their laid off and furloughed workers' payroll data directly to the Vermont Department of Labor and Industry so the department could determine who qualifies for benefits and for how much? Laid off and furloughed folks would no longer need to file a claim.
Bill Walsh
Barre Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.