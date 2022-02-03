During the pandemic, our youth have been doing their best to cope with instability, isolation and uncertain futures. This is where mentors come in. Mentors serve as friendly, fun, engaged role models who help children connect with their community, explore new interests and build skills for the future. Every child can benefit from having another caring adult in their lives, and mentors play a unique role in the web of support to help children thrive.
It’s a simple formula that works. Mentors bring their wisdom, life and work experience, and social network to broaden the outlook of our youth and open up opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have. Connecting with a child through mentoring is rewarding and joyful.
Research shows that youth who have mentors do better in school, feel better about themselves, get along better with their families and are less likely to engage in risky behaviors. Many mentors express sentiments like this, “Mentoring has brought great personal satisfaction to me and helped both my mentee and I to feel more rooted in our community.” Mentoring is a great way to give back and invest in our central Vermont community.
Girls/Boyz First Mentoring is recruiting adult mentors now for a spring start. We serve children aged 8-18 in six towns — Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex, Montpelier and Worcester. Mentors meet with their mentees for two or more hours each week, and the initial commitment is for a year. Training and support is offered throughout the year.
I hope you will consider sharing your time with a young person — it can literally make all the difference in their lives! For more information, contact us at Girls/Boyz First Mentoring. www.girlsboyzfirst.org, (802) 552-0249; info@girlsboyzfirst.org. Girlz/Boyz First Mentoring is a project of Washington Central Friends of Education.
Kim Smith
Montpelier
