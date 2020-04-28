The League of Women Voters urges everyone to participate in the 2020 Census, now under way.
The U.S. Constitution requires the federal government count everyone living in the country every 10 years. Every household should complete a census form (either online, by mail, or by phone) by Oct. 31. Participating in the census is our right and responsibility.
Census data shape the future of our community. Census data determine our political power, representation in Congress, and funding for education, transportation, health care and so much more. Key federal programs rely on data and allocations derived from the census, including Medicaid, Medicare Part B, SNAP, Highway Planning and Construction, Section 8, Title I Grants, Special Education Grants, CHIP and Head Start. Census data are also used for apportionment of congressional and legislative seats, determining who represents you.
Your privacy is protected. Under the law, census data can only be used for statistical purposes. Personal information cannot be disclosed for 72 years; Census Bureau staff who have access to personal information are subject to a $250,000 fine and/or up to five years in federal prison for wrongful disclosure of information.
Recent reports show Vermont has one of the lowest U.S. Census response rates in the country. You can go online and fill out your census form in a matter of minutes. An accurate count is essential for allocating government resources, making good decisions about state and local projects, and allocating legislative seats. Visit 2020census.gov to fill out the census today.
Thank you for your consideration.
Catherine Rader
East Montpelier
The writer is a member of the League of Women Voters of Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.