A few years ago, I would have agreed with Phillip Etter’s assertion that cell service is “merely a convenience” and cell towers are important “only for the convenience of being connected while the wheels are rolling.”
However, Mr. Etter may not realize that not everyone can afford a computer. For some people, the only way they can access the internet is with a cellphone.
If you are looking for an apartment or a job, it is nearly impossible to do so without a computer. Beyond house and job hunting, most of us use the internet every day for many, many things that help run our lives smoothly — from accessing medical information to banking to dealing with insurance — the list is endless.
For as little as $20/month, someone who cannot afford a computer can get a phone and internet access. The government recognizes that cellphones are essential and has programs to provide free phones for those who cannot afford them. While the phone service is minimal, it does include internet access.
I don’t have a solution for the problem of cell towers, but I do encourage us to stay aware of the fact that not everyone has a home, let alone access to a computer. Like it or not, cellphones have become a necessity in the 21st century.
Rachael Grossman
East Montpelier
