As a former health care professional, I have worked in nursing homes and a hospital. The first thing they teach you in nursing is about infection control and standard precautions. I had to wash my hands and observe standard precautions before giving care to anyone. If there was any possibility of coming in contact with any bodily fluids, I had to use personal protective equipment, which meant wearing latex gloves. If a patient had an airborne infection, I would also wear a mask. In the nine years I did this, I never got sick from anyone I gave care to, because I always followed standard precautions protocol.
COVID-19 is airborne and it is quite contagious. For some, it is deadly. The CDC’s recommendations are washing your hands, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, and avoid gatherings. Don’t invite friends and family during for the holidays. If you have any symptoms, get tested. If you test positive for COVID-19, you should quarantine. Get vaccinated if you aren’t already. If you are fully vaccinated, you should still wear a mask and maintain social distancing because it is still possible to transmit the COVID-19 virus to someone who isn’t vaccinated. The CDC’s recommendations and standard precautions for infection control are the same.
Some businesses are afraid to mandate masks for fear of offending customers. Some say masks should be “optional,” that the government has no right to “suppress” them by imposing such restrictions.
Until everyone gets with the program, I suspect we won’t be seeing an end to this pandemic anytime soon. As for me, I am going to do my part by continuing to implement infection control in my daily activities, because I know it works. For those reluctant, will you join me?
James Friihauf
Montpelier
