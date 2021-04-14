I respect the Rutland Herald's right to publish commentaries and opinions of its choosing, but respectfully suggest that Jack Crowther does not deserve more free space to promote his signature claim fluoridation is bad public-health policy. He is wrong. As he says himself in his April 8 commentary, the CDC is in the forefront in promoting fluoridation as one of the 10 great health achievements of the 20th century, then declares without facts that the statement is "demonstrably untrue."
I'll go with the most respected public-health agency in the country.
Robert Stein
Proctor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.