I am writing in response to John Klimenok Jr.'s commentary in the Oct. 20 Times Argus. He criticizes John Nassivera who also wrote a column for The Times Argus and more specifically, Nassivera's statement that he is a “theistic evolutionist.”
John Klimenok claims the universe could have come into existence without God. One of the classic proofs God must exist is causality, that is what causes things to be. For example, my cat, Zak, was caused to exist by his parents. This is the same for all who dwell on the Earth. Our beautiful planet Earth did not always exist but was caused by some other force. What caused all the elements in the Periodic Table to exist? So saying they always existed strains credulity. There must be an uncaused cause and the existence of God provides the answer.
