In your Jan. 7 edition, I noted two entries which motivated this response. The first, on the front page, quoted Justice Louis Brandeis stating in part “To misstate or suppress the news is a breach of trust.”
The second was Congressman Peter Welch’s op-ed “Democracy at stake” which stated in part regarding Jan. 6, 2021, “It was a violent day. The mob engaged Capitol police in hand-to-hand combat that lasted for hours. Five Capitol police died.”
To the casual reader, one would conclude the mob caused these deaths. This is an example of news that is misstated.
There were four Capitol police who committed suicide in a period of up to six months after Jan. 6. The fifth officer, Brian Sicknick, died from natural causes. The New York Times erroneously reported he was killed by being intentionally struck by a fire extinguisher by the mob.
There were, however, four protesters/rioters who did die on Jan. 6. Two died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease, one died from acute amphetamine intoxication and Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed Air Force veteran, was shot by Capitol police.
Not letting a crisis go to waste (an axiom of Obama’s Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel), the body of Officer Sicknick lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, which would further propagate the anti-Trump sentiment. The irony is that he, too, was a Trump supporter.
Regardless of the circumstances of the deaths of all nine of these people, it should not diminish their tragic loss of life.
Kerry O’Hara
Shrewsbury
