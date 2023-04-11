It is unfortunate that The Times Argus/Rutland Herald editor is on the excuses train regarding the worldwide Catholic Church organization and its equally worldwide child molestation, rape, murder and torture scandals.
In "Lingering questions," the newspaper editorialized "A bombshell this week in Maryland is another stark reminder of the alleged atrocities committed by members of the Catholic Church." And they are correct up to this very point — there have been many atrocities committed against our children by members of that church.
But like so many other apologists for the Catholic Church, The Times Argus/Rutland Herald fails to point out that these atrocities were aided and abetted by an organization that knowingly and willfully used many, many official resources over many, many years in an effort to cover up these violent assaults on our children.
We know the Catholic Church organization has done this because, faced with penalties for lying under oath, they've admitted it multiple times in multiple countries around the globe. The church organization used its power, influence, money and internal business resources to hide from all of us what was being done to the kids in the name of their worldwide endeavor. It's an admitted-to fact.
And to date, I'm the only person I know publicly calling for criminal charges against the worldwide Catholic Church organization while the likes of the editor looks for ways to excuse them despite the grotesque damage they have done.
