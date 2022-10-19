Vermonters should truly think about the carbon tax proposal that will once again be considered in the next legislative session. According to U.S. News, Vermont has the lowest carbon emissions in the country and is the least-polluted state.
How much additional impact will be gained in passing this? It will make no significant impact on the global climate and will increase costs to Vermonters struggling to heat their homes, put gas in the car and buy food. Where's the common sense in this? Wake up, Vermont, and vote for candidates who will represent your views. I don't see that coming from the Democratic Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.