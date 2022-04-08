The disappearance of reputation is a great sign the capitalists have won. No longer do people talk about reputation or the appearance of impropriety. Rather, people are concerned with their brand, its image and any damage thereof.

How did the capitalists win? My guess is money and lawyers, and the lack of shame.

Ron Grande

Rutland

