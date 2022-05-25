Where have all the profits gone, long time in the making? Where have all the profits gone, gone to CEOs on the backs of workers they're forsaking.
We see babies with formula absent because of corporate malfeasance and greed.
We see infrastructure crumbling as consequence of politicians' inaction resulting from a threat to their money-based needs.
We see gasoline burning holes in our pockets while energy conglomerates control the future within which Earth does bleed.
Oh, where have all the profits gone? Gone to those who, since our country's inception, have sung the glory of capitalism's song.
William Gay
Montpelier
(1) comment
Clever - I totally disagree but Thanks for the laugh!!!
