This is in response to Nick Searles' letter, “Hate versus harmony,” in the Aug. 25 edition. He objected to the NAACP finding a vendor's sale of slave shackles for a Negro woman or child, offensive. He wondered if they would protest the sale of white towels and bed linens next, and suggested they just "get over" it.
I think it may be fair to assume he has never suffered from a lifetime of discrimination and doesn't understand what that must feel like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.