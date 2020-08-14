I wish to thank the voters of Vermont for placing their confidence in me. I also extend gratitude to Ms. Anya Tynio, Mr. Justin Tuthill and Mr. Jimmy Rodriguez. Our diverse backgrounds and values offered Vermonters exceptional choice.
I especially thank the many citizens who reached out to me for dialogue. Please continue to do so! The issues that are important to you, are important to me. I look forward to serving you.
Miriam Berry
Essex
The writer was a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in this week's primary.
