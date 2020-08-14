I want to congratulate Molly Gray for a very well run campaign, and wish her well going into the general election.
I also want to thank Brenda Siegel and my friend, Debbie Ingram, for the passion and ideas they brought to the race. Debbie and I have served together for four years, and I am very grateful that being competitors in this race did not impact our friendship.
I’ve given all I have in service to Vermont the past 12 years, and will keep doing so until the last day of my Senate term. We still have much to do to get Vermont on steady footing as a result of the damage COVID-19 has inflicted.
I have been truly blessed to lead the Senate the past four years, and will hold my head up and finish this legislative session strongly. Stay safe.
Tim Ashe
Burlington
The writer is the Vermont Senate President and was a candidate for lieutenant governor in the Democratic primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.