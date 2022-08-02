During the weekend, after a wonderful Barre Heritage Festival that featured a wide array of political candidates visiting our city, I was disappointed to find one candidate's sticker stuck to public and private property around the city.
Campaigns should be decided on thoughtful discussions of policy, principled stands for important issues and talking to the people you'd like to represent — not by defacing property and creating more work for our public works staff and small business owners.
