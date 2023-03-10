With Tuesday’s Town Meeting vote, Barre City residents rejected the Trump-style politics that infected this year’s races for City Council. All three progressive incumbent councilors were reelected.
I hope this year’s opposition candidates take a moment to reflect on why their campaigns built around anger, division and grievances were not successful. In the weeks before the Town Meeting vote, the social media pages of these candidates were filled with outrageous personal attacks on their opponents and supporters. How these candidates talk about their neighbors is telling.
