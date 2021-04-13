I am responding to Abigail Faulkner’s letter to the editor published in the April 8 Times Argus
She is supporting a women's right to reproductive liberty or what other pro-abortion folks call “reproduction freedom.” Women have reproductive freedom, they can refrain from participating in a sex act or use one of the many reproductive devices that are available.
“Reproductive freedom or liberty” is, in reality, the freedom to terminate innocent human life because if they do nothing, the child will mature and be born. Abortion is unnatural. Some woman want the right to terminate innocent human life. They prefer to call this right “freedom or liberty.” The developing human does not get the right to hire a lawyer or get its day in court but is terminated by the decision of one person.
“Reproductive freedom or liberty” is misleading, it should be called what it is, “The right to terminate innocent human life.” Let’s call it what it really is.
Thomas Prindiville
East Barre
