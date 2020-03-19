If your paycheck has not been affected, you can help by calling your local business and buying a gift card. Don’t buy one, buy lots of them. It does’t cost you anything, it just pays for what you would normally buy and what you will buy in the future. Buy one for yourself ,or buy for friends.
Esther Farnsworth
Montpelier
(0) comments
