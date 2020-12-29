Congratulations to Eric Blaisdell for a very informative article on the new Montpelier signs – good research and reporting. However, while it seems the city is technically correct that they did not need the final approval of the Design Review Committee or the Development Review Board, they are just plain morally wrong, not to mention foolish. This is not a speed limit sign. I personally like the smaller signs on the streets in Montpelier – a lot. They are well designed and give great information. But the big one at the corner of Main Street and Memorial Drive? It is just plain ugly. Really, really ugly. It should be replaced, after citizen and community input and review.
Finally, however, let's not blow this out of proportion. Someone said they "don't want to live in a city with signage like that." C'mon folks. As my friend, Barney Bloom, said on a memorable occasion years ago, "Folks, this is not the bombing of Hanoi."
Loring Starr
East Montpelier
