I read the article in the March 26 Times Argus regarding revised FY22 budget you will be presenting. Much like your hybrid school plan, your budget plan is a joke. Worse than a joke, it’s a deception, if not an outright lie.
You’ll probably get the budget passed, but I just want you all to know that I know you are essentially lying to the community. Yes, lying. You have not cut anything — you are using one-time funds to artificially manipulate the budget/tax rate. Using $145,000 of ESSER funds is a Band-Aid — those are positions not going anywhere, are not new and will need to be paid for once grant funds are exhausted in 2023. Furthermore, using an additional $300,000 of surplus funds leaves you with only $144,000 to use in FY23 when, by all accounts, budgets will be tighter. So you’ll either have to cut or find an additional $300,000 in FY23. Clearly, you do not know how to cut, so what’s the plan to raise $300,000 more in revenue?
Furthermore, please do not insult our intelligence with tax rate discussion. A tax rate going down, while your house value goes way up, is not a savings. Having a $100,000 house and being taxed at $1 per $1,000 is the exact same as having a house worth $200,000 and being taxed at $0.50 per $1,000. So using the fact that the tax rate is going down, implying that taxes will too, is semantics at best and outright deception at worst.
Is there any long-range planning happening? Seriously.
“You can fool all of the people some of the time; you can fool some of the people all of the time; but you can't fool all the people all the time.”
Mike Letorneau
East Barre
