As noted in Thursday's Times Argus, Barre City anticipates a yet-to-be-determined surplus. The article states any amount over the 5% cap must be used in the subsequent budget to cut the tax rate. When it was suggested $149,000 of a surplus be used to pay off a decade-old debt (no interest loan from city's sewer fund), Councilor Lauzon rightfully questioned whether the council should, or could, do so for any purpose other than reducing the tax rate for the coming fiscal year.
Why should the voters trust that the budget they vote for won't be changed and money used for purposes other than what was voted on? While I recognize "fresh" eyes can view changes in circumstances in respect to city spending, once the citizens vote for a particular budget, that should be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.