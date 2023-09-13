In "Guys and Dolls," two of the guys advise: Brush up your Shakespeare, start learning it now … If you want to impress her, learn about Troilus and Cressida.
He should be as is in English. "I gladly fardels would bear" would not be on the lips of Irishmen who disdained bearing fardels or babies in their arms. What becomes of the poetry and allusions and puns in Hungarian or Arabic? What a piece of work that is.
There is "Upstart Crow," a title hung on Will by his enemy Greene. The show is a humorous take on what life was like for William. Christopher Marlowe drops by for the occasional ale. He is a seeker of religious dissidents and wonders if there is much difference between the beliefs of the seekers and the dissidents. His family and colleagues mock "Hamlet" for its pretensions. A must-see show on PBS or Vermont Public. Recurs often.
Andy Leader loves Shakespeare. The jokes depend on understandings of the time. They need to stay so.